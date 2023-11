Taya Jae sat down with Etiene Tolno, Mary Beth Flemming and their 11 month old daughter Mariama to talk about West African Music and Dance.

To find out more about Etiene or the Kissidugu Foundation you can visit you can visit his website.

Etiene will hold a Drum and Dance workshop at the Hearth in Paonia on Sunday November 19th. Drum begins at 3 pm, Dance begins at 4:30. More information can be found here.