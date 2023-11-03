The Pen and The Sword: Ben Goldfarb on his new book, Crossings

Interstates account for many of the United States most traveled roads but it is in fact the Forest Service who are the largest road managers on earth, with 370,000 road miles under their supervision. This is just one of the many insights into road ecology Ben Goldfarb offers in his new book Crossings.

Today on the show, Ben and Taya discuss the fundamental message at the heart of Road Ecology, the societal and social implications of roads, wildlife crossings, electric vehicles and the opportunity for humans to begin correcting some of our mistakes, before its too late.

Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of our Planet, is out ,ow. To find out more about Ben and his writing you can visit his website.