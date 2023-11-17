© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
The Pen and The Sword

The Pen and the Sword: JoAnna Novak

By Taya Jae
Published November 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST

In the summer of 2019 Joanna Novak was five months pregnant and struggling with her existing role as a writer and her emerging role as a mother – questioning whether motherhood would change or destroy her art. It's around this time that she discovers abstract expressionist painter Agnes Martin and embarks on a journey to immerse herself in Martin's life.

JoAnna Novak joins Taya Jae to discuss the intersection of mental illness, an eating disorder, art and motherhood, and what she learned from Martin along the way.

JoAnna's book, Contradiction Days: An Artist on the Verge of Motherhood is out now from Catapult press.

The Pen and The Sword
Stay Connected
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae