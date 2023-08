KVNF has two positions on the Board of Directors open for election this fall. Qualifications for directors include a demonstrated interest in KVNF and community broadcasting. If interested, please submit a letter of intent to board president Kim Besel by September 8th. Letters may be mailed to the KVNF at PO BOX 1350, Paonia Colorado or emailed to kim@kvnf.org. Thanks for supporting your mountain grown community radio.