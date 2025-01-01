Today we hear from four Rocky Mountain Community Radio reporters. Governor Jared Polis visited with firefighters in Rico yesterday, as KSJD's Lucas Brady Woods reports. Demonstrators gathered at the state capitol on Sunday to call for action on rising rents, as KGNU's Luis Licon reports. A new study looks at spending in communities nearby national parks where visitation boomed last year, as KZMU's Justin Higginbottom reports. Plus, in the face of the Big Lie, pushed by disgraced former president Donald Trump and his devotees, a new documentary explores how Colorado has led the way in secure voting by mail, as RMCR's Maeve Conran reports.

