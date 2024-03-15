KVNF now has a listening app!
Listen to our live radio stream, 2 week archives, view playlists, read and listen to the latest news, and more!
The KVNF App allows you to listen to the 90.9 FM KVNF live stream, pause and rewind the live audio, view the program schedule and playlist, full access to archived shows, and read and listen to local and national news!
App Features
• DVR-like controls (pause, rewind, and fast forward). You can pause the live stream to have a conversation and pick up right where you left off! Or rewind to catch something you just missed!
• Listen to the live stream from KVNF even while traveling!
• Integrated program schedule for the KVNF stream!
• Listen to KVNF in the background while browsing the web or catching up on your emails!
• Listen to KVNF podcasts and archived content!
• Access to the KVNF playlist, schedule, and news via the menu.
The KVNF App is brought to you by North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. and Public Media Apps.
You can find the KVNF Listening App on your iPhone's app store, google play store for android and iOS online for tablets.
In the AppStore
itms://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kvnf/id6479270881
The KVNF iOS online
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kvnf/id6479270881
KVNF Android App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.publicmediaapps.kvnf