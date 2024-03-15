KVNF now has a listening app!

The KVNF App allows you to listen to the 90.9 FM KVNF live stream, pause and rewind the live audio, view the program schedule and playlist, full access to archived shows, and read and listen to local and national news!

App Features

• DVR-like controls (pause, rewind, and fast forward). You can pause the live stream to have a conversation and pick up right where you left off! Or rewind to catch something you just missed!

• Listen to the live stream from KVNF even while traveling!

• Integrated program schedule for the KVNF stream!

• Listen to KVNF in the background while browsing the web or catching up on your emails!

• Listen to KVNF podcasts and archived content!

• Access to the KVNF playlist, schedule, and news via the menu.

The KVNF App is brought to you by North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. and Public Media Apps.

You can find the KVNF Listening App on your iPhone's app store, google play store for android and iOS online for tablets.

In the AppStore

itms://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kvnf/id6479270881

The KVNF iOS online

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kvnf/id6479270881

KVNF Android App

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.publicmediaapps.kvnf

