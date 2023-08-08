Writers on the Range
Mondays at 10 am and Saturdays at 2:30 pm
Writers on the Range is a Western opinion service, providing content to newspapers across the West. An independent nonprofit, Writers on the Range is dedicated to spurring lively conversation about the West. Each week on KVNF a new short feature, read either by the author or by Editor Betsy Marston.
Latest Episodes
-
Writer Stephen Trimble writes about a problem that has never been solved in this country: How to care for the chronically mentally ill. His mother, he says, learned from the Denver Post that her schizophrenic son, Mike Trimble, had died at 33, alone in a "care home" that failed to deliver proper care. For decades, Trimble says, we've known that we must do better.