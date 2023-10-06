© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Growing up in Gunnison while staying connected to Latiné, indigenous heritage

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published October 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM MDT
Marisela Ballesteros Celestino

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we continue our interview series with Western Slope Latinés. Today, we hear from Marisela Ballesteros Celestino. She is a first generation Latiné and Cora Indian. She's also the assistant director for Project Hope, Gunnison's resource center for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human traffiking. Ballesteros Celestino speaks to KVNF's Laura Palmisano about growing up in the Gunnison Valley, staying connected to her indigenous heritage, and her work as an advocate.

KVNF Stories
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
See stories by Laura Palmisano