Growing up in Gunnison while staying connected to Latiné, indigenous heritage

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we continue our interview series with Western Slope Latinés. Today, we hear from Marisela Ballesteros Celestino. She is a first generation Latiné and Cora Indian. She's also the assistant director for Project Hope, Gunnison's resource center for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human traffiking. Ballesteros Celestino speaks to KVNF's Laura Palmisano about growing up in the Gunnison Valley, staying connected to her indigenous heritage, and her work as an advocate.