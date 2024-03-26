MCSD promotes Agriculture with Ag Day activities

Montrose County Schools to Host Inaugural Ag Day – A Celebration of Agriculture and

Education (press release)

In an exciting development for science and agricultural education in Montrose County, local schools are gearing up for the first-ever Ag Day, scheduled for next week, March 26th and 27th, at the Montrose County Event Center. This inaugural event will see

all 3rd through 5th graders across Montrose County School District (MCSD) diving into an exciting, relevant, hands-on learning adventure. The day promises to be both engaging and informative, dedicated to introducing students to the importance and relevance of the agricultural sector, through interactive stations and activities designed to connect kids with the agricultural heritage of their community.

Organized by the Ag Day Planning Committee, including educators and agricultural experts from across the community, the event is designed to provide students with a hands-on learning experience. “Ag Day is more than just an event; it's an opportunity for our students to connect with the roots of their community and understand the critical role agriculture plays in our lives,” said Lisa Franks, a 3rd Grade Teacher at Pomona Elementary School and a member of the Ag Day Planning Committee.

The event is not just about learning; it's about community building. Teachers, students, and volunteers from organizations such as the Colorado State University (CSU) Extension Office, Colorado Ag In the Classroom, and the Shavano Conservation District will come together to make this day a success. “We've planned a series of engaging activities at each station to ensure that students not only learn about agriculture but also have fun in the process,” added Melissa Green, Olathe Middle High School FFA Advisor.

Students attending will be divided into morning and afternoon sessions, with activities kicking off at 9:00 AM and wrapping up at 2:25 PM. Each session will guide students through seven interactive stations, each designed to highlight different aspects of agriculture, from crop cultivation to livestock management. Future Farmers of America (FFA) students from Olathe

Middle High School will lead the groups, ensuring a smooth and educational experience for all attendees, as well as student-mentoring and leadership opportunities. The organizers have made arrangements to ensure all participants have a comfortable experience, with amenities and refreshments available throughout the day. The event is a testament to the community's commitment to its agricultural roots and dedication to fostering an appreciation for this sector among its youngest members.