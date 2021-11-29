© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Montrose County School District

  • Alyssa Clemsen Roberts 2021.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 10, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    News director Gavin Dahl asks new DMEA CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts about the cyber attack and impact on operations. Billing and payment processing resume today.
  • CASA-Delta.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 6, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    A citizen's initiative petition is circulating in Paonia. Kate Redmond sat down with co-author Bill Brunner to learn more. Plus, the holiday season can be an especially difficult time of year for former foster youth. CASA of the 7th Judicial District will host an open house on December 14th at 1st Place on Palmer Street. The new facility, opening later this month, offers six fully furnished units of supportive housing for young people who are aging out of foster care.
  • KSUT-SJN-FortLewis-AnimasHa.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 3, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    The transition to clean energy could get assistance from federal legislation. As Kate Redmond reports, Colorado activists are grappling with what that could look like. Plus, Fort Lewis College in Durango has seen one of the largest increases in their freshman class in years. It's putting a strain on student housing at a time when the college also faces a shortage of workforce housing. KSUT’s Sarah Flower reports for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on affordable housing.
  • Trevor-Bona-Crested-Butte.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 1, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    When the town of Crested Butte declared a housing emergency last summer, it opened the door to unique solutions. The first was to purchase a bed and breakfast to convert into housing for seasonal workers. Converting hotels to housing isn’t new, but it’s a growing trend in mountain communities. The next story in Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s reporting collaboration on affordable housing, funded by the Solutions Journalism Network is from reporter Stephanie Maltarich.
  • AnimasViewSign.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 24, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Denver Health CEO: System 'on the brink of collapse'Public health leaders send letter to Governor requesting new mask mandateWestern Slope Food Bank of…
  • ann-schimke-headshot.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 10, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Colorado reinstates crisis standards of care, now all adults can get boosters once sufficient time passesWal-Mart in Montrose closed temporarily due to…
  • MCSD-Logo.png
    NEWS
    Local Motion: Montrose School Board Candidates
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    This week on Local Motion, we hear from six of the candidates running for Montrose County School Board. There are two candidates for District C, Alice…
  • sjn_koto_photo.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: October 7, 2021
    Kate Redmond
    ,
    Colorado Board of Health may weaken vaccine mandate for hospital workers at October 21st meetingMontrose School District rolling out rapid COVID testing…
  • KellyFox-AddressingMCSD.png
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: September 17, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    AG Phil Weiser finds pattern of racially biased policing & excessive force at Aurora PD Congressmember Lauren Boebert: God should remove Democrats from…
  • SF_Capitol.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: September 9, 2021
    Kate Redmond
    ,
    200 students & 18 staffers quarantined in MCSD, DCSD finally updates dashboardCOVID deaths rising in Colorado, with 860 hospitalized on Tuesday…
