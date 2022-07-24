Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases July 25, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Jaws Of Brooklyn
|The Shoals
|Rock
|Fantastic Cat
|The Very Best Of
|Rock
|Ben Harper
|Bloodline Maintenance
|Rock Folk
|Ina Forsman
|All There Is
|Soul Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Comp
|Rock +
|Shemekia Copeland
|Done Come Too Far
|Blues Rock
|Breezy Rodio
|Underground Blues
|Blues Rock
|Michelle Rivers
|Chasing Somewhere
|Country
|Tami Neilson
|Kingmaker
|Country +
|Western Express
|Lunatics, Lovers & Poets
|Country Rock
|*Adrian Quesada
|Boleros Psicodelicos
|World Latin
|Joy Lapps
|Girl In The Yard
|Jazz
|Ghost Funk Orchestra
|Night Walker Death Waltz
|Jazz Funk
|Marilyn Scott
|The Landscape
|Jazz
|Tierney Sutton
|Paris Sessions 2
|Jazz
*Sugar's Pick