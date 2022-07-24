© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases July 25, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published July 24, 2022 at 7:45 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Jaws Of BrooklynThe ShoalsRock
Fantastic CatThe Very Best OfRock
Ben HarperBloodline MaintenanceRock Folk
Ina ForsmanAll There Is Soul Rock
Various ArtistsSingles CompRock +
Shemekia CopelandDone Come Too FarBlues Rock
Breezy RodioUnderground BluesBlues Rock
Michelle RiversChasing SomewhereCountry
Tami NeilsonKingmakerCountry +
Western ExpressLunatics, Lovers & PoetsCountry Rock
*Adrian QuesadaBoleros PsicodelicosWorld Latin
Joy LappsGirl In The YardJazz
Ghost Funk OrchestraNight Walker Death WaltzJazz Funk
Marilyn ScottThe LandscapeJazz
Tierney SuttonParis Sessions 2Jazz

*Sugar's Pick

