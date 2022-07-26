© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick July 25, 2022

Published July 26, 2022 at 9:46 AM MDT
Adrian Quesada / Boleros Psicodelicos / ATO:
The Grammy winning guitarist, producer and co- founder of the hot and heavy Black Pumas offers a wondrous tribute to the Latin American Balada and is helped through the 12 track extravaganza by Money Mark, Mark Ribot, iLe, Gaby Moreno and many more...Beautiful, Sensual, Bossa Nova, Art Pop and a whole lot more...

