Sugar's Pick July 25, 2022

Adrian Quesada / Boleros Psicodelicos / ATO:

The Grammy winning guitarist, producer and co- founder of the hot and heavy Black Pumas offers a wondrous tribute to the Latin American Balada and is helped through the 12 track extravaganza by Money Mark, Mark Ribot, iLe, Gaby Moreno and many more...Beautiful, Sensual, Bossa Nova, Art Pop and a whole lot more...