Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases November 21, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Jimi Hendrix Experience
|LA Forum 4/26/1969
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock +
|Savage Republic
|Live At Whiskey A GoGo
|Rock Electronica
|Joanne Shaw Taylor
|Nobody's Fool
|Blues Rock
|Caitlin Rose
|Cazimi
|Country Rock
|Melissa Carper
|Ramblin' Soul
|Country Rock
|Willie Nelson
|Tokyo - 2/23/1984
|Country Rock
|Rodney Whitaker
|Oasis
|Jazz
|Tito Carillo
|Urbanessence
|Jazz
|*Hermanos Gutierrez
|El Bueno E Il Mano
|World +
*Sugar's Pick