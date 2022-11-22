© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Candy
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases November 21, 2022

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Jimi Hendrix ExperienceLA Forum 4/26/1969Rock
Various ArtistsSingles Compilation Rock +
Savage RepublicLive At Whiskey A GoGoRock Electronica
Joanne Shaw TaylorNobody's FoolBlues Rock
Caitlin RoseCazimiCountry Rock
Melissa CarperRamblin' SoulCountry Rock
Willie Nelson Tokyo - 2/23/1984Country Rock
Rodney WhitakerOasisJazz
Tito CarilloUrbanessenceJazz
*Hermanos GutierrezEl Bueno E Il ManoWorld +

*Sugar's Pick

