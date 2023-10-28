© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Oct 30, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published October 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Rolling StonesHackney DiamondsRock
*Various ArtistsSong For Leon-Tribute To Leon RussellRock
Gaslight AnthemHistory BooksRock
IstaIstaRock
Emily WolfeThe BlowbackRock
Scott FisherKingdom Of EgoRock
MetricFormentera IIRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Carrie NewcomerA Great Wild MercyFolk
John R MillerHeat Comes DownFolk Country
HowdiesHowdies All AroundCountry Rock
Bob MargolinThanksBlues Rock
Sue FoleyLive In AustinBlues Rock
Cory WeedsHome Cookin'Jazz
Emmet CohenFeaturing Houston PersonJazz
Dave BrubeckLive From The Northwest 1959Jazz
*Sugar's Pick
