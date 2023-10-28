Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Oct 30, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Rolling Stones
|Hackney Diamonds
|Rock
|*Various Artists
|Song For Leon-Tribute To Leon Russell
|Rock
|Gaslight Anthem
|History Books
|Rock
|Ista
|Ista
|Rock
|Emily Wolfe
|The Blowback
|Rock
|Scott Fisher
|Kingdom Of Ego
|Rock
|Metric
|Formentera II
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Carrie Newcomer
|A Great Wild Mercy
|Folk
|John R Miller
|Heat Comes Down
|Folk Country
|Howdies
|Howdies All Around
|Country Rock
|Bob Margolin
|Thanks
|Blues Rock
|Sue Foley
|Live In Austin
|Blues Rock
|Cory Weeds
|Home Cookin'
|Jazz
|Emmet Cohen
|Featuring Houston Person
|Jazz
|Dave Brubeck
|Live From The Northwest 1959
|Jazz
|*Sugar's Pick