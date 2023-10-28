Sugar's Pick Oct 30, 2023

Various Artists / A Song For Leon - A Tribute To Leon Russel / Primary Wave Music:

A true musical legend who was on the road with Jerry Lee Lewis at age 15 and continued on a path that found him writing, performing and producing with everyone from Sinatra to Dylan, and having his memorable songs covered by the Best...Here are ten of his finest performed by, among others; Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Bootsy Collins, Durand Jones & The Indications, Margo Price and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.