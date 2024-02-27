Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
Black History Month - KVNF's Pick of the Week Feb 26, 2024
Lizzie No - Halfsies
Lizzie No's album "Halfsies" follows in the footsteps of folk and Americana artists who've tackled social issues. Mixing personal stories with a recurring character, Miss Freedomland, the album is like a video game navigating through different levels, offering a subtle political commentary on today's challenges. With a mix of powerful and quieter moments, the album encourages listeners to reflect on the need for change in an increasingly tumultuous American landscape.
Stream "Halfsies" here.