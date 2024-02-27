© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

Black History Month - KVNF's Pick of the Week Feb 26, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published February 27, 2024 at 7:02 PM MST

Lizzie No - Halfsies

Lizzie No's album "Halfsies" follows in the footsteps of folk and Americana artists who've tackled social issues. Mixing personal stories with a recurring character, Miss Freedomland, the album is like a video game navigating through different levels, offering a subtle political commentary on today's challenges. With a mix of powerful and quieter moments, the album encourages listeners to reflect on the need for change in an increasingly tumultuous American landscape.

Stream "Halfsies" here.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
