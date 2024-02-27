Black History Month - KVNF's Pick of the Week Feb 26, 2024

Lizzie No - Halfsies

Lizzie No's album "Halfsies" follows in the footsteps of folk and Americana artists who've tackled social issues. Mixing personal stories with a recurring character, Miss Freedomland, the album is like a video game navigating through different levels, offering a subtle political commentary on today's challenges. With a mix of powerful and quieter moments, the album encourages listeners to reflect on the need for change in an increasingly tumultuous American landscape.

