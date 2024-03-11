© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

Women's History Month - KVNF's Pick of the Week March 11, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published March 11, 2024 at 12:12 PM MDT

Norah Jones - Visions

Norah Jones' album "Visions" marks her ninth studio album, showcasing her continuous evolution in music. Jones blends jazz-pop with elements of blues, exotica, Italo-western, and soul. "Visions" explores the human experience through diverse genres, highlighting Jones' exceptional vocals alongside her prowess as a pianist.

Stream Visions here.
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
