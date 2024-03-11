Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
Women's History Month - KVNF's Pick of the Week March 11, 2024
Norah Jones - Visions
Norah Jones' album "Visions" marks her ninth studio album, showcasing her continuous evolution in music. Jones blends jazz-pop with elements of blues, exotica, Italo-western, and soul. "Visions" explores the human experience through diverse genres, highlighting Jones' exceptional vocals alongside her prowess as a pianist.
Stream Visions here.