New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

KVNF's Pick - April 24, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published April 25, 2024 at 4:36 PM MDT

My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall

"My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall" celebrates the groundbreaking contributions of Alice Randall, the first African-American woman to write a number-one country hit. It explores overlooked Black pioneers in country music and Randall's own four-decade career in Nashville. The album features a stellar lineup including Rhiannon Giddens and Adia Victoria, showcasing Black female talent in Americana music. The songs, told from a Black woman's perspective, offer universal tales of resilience and hope, shedding light on the roots of beloved American music.

Listen to “My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall” here.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
