Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
KVNF's Pick - April 24, 2024
My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall
"My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall" celebrates the groundbreaking contributions of Alice Randall, the first African-American woman to write a number-one country hit. It explores overlooked Black pioneers in country music and Randall's own four-decade career in Nashville. The album features a stellar lineup including Rhiannon Giddens and Adia Victoria, showcasing Black female talent in Americana music. The songs, told from a Black woman's perspective, offer universal tales of resilience and hope, shedding light on the roots of beloved American music.
Listen to “My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall” here.