KVNF's Pick - April 24, 2024

My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall

"My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall" celebrates the groundbreaking contributions of Alice Randall, the first African-American woman to write a number-one country hit. It explores overlooked Black pioneers in country music and Randall's own four-decade career in Nashville. The album features a stellar lineup including Rhiannon Giddens and Adia Victoria, showcasing Black female talent in Americana music. The songs, told from a Black woman's perspective, offer universal tales of resilience and hope, shedding light on the roots of beloved American music.

Listen to “My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall” here.

