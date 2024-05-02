KVNF's Pick - May 3, 2024

Blitzen Trapper - 100's of 1000's, Millions of Billions

Blitzen Trapper's an album after four years, "100’s of 1000’s, Millions of Billions," drawing inspiration from Buddhist philosophy, exploring themes of rebirth and transcendence with sincerity and surrealism. The album was inspired by singer Eric Earley's meditation practice, blending lo-fi intimacy with psychedelic sounds, offering a mesmerizing sonic experience. Reflecting on the cyclical nature of life, the album's songs pose questions without providing clear answers, inviting listeners on a contemplative journey.

"100's of 1000's, Millions of Billions" will be street released May 17th, 2024.

