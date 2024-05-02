© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

KVNF's Pick - May 3, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published May 2, 2024 at 8:36 PM MDT

Blitzen Trapper - 100's of 1000's, Millions of Billions

Blitzen Trapper's an album after four years, "100’s of 1000’s, Millions of Billions," drawing inspiration from Buddhist philosophy, exploring themes of rebirth and transcendence with sincerity and surrealism. The album was inspired by singer Eric Earley's meditation practice, blending lo-fi intimacy with psychedelic sounds, offering a mesmerizing sonic experience. Reflecting on the cyclical nature of life, the album's songs pose questions without providing clear answers, inviting listeners on a contemplative journey.

"100's of 1000's, Millions of Billions" will be street released May 17th, 2024. But you can hear it first on KVNF.

You can listen to Blitzen Trapper's latest singles from the album here.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
