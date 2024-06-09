© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

KVNF's Pick - June 10, 2024

Published June 9, 2024 at 8:51 PM MDT
Published June 9, 2024 at 8:51 PM MDT

Angélica Garcia - Gemelo

Angélica Garcia's album Gemelo touches on the subject of life's duality and finding a sense of identity between two worlds. The album delves into themes of trauma, resilience and the desire to connect with one's heritage to navigate through pain. Garcia uses her personal story to express universal emotions, blending elements of both rock and Latin music that is deeply introspective, uplifting and vibrant.

MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
