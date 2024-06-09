KVNF's Pick - June 10, 2024

Angélica Garcia - Gemelo

Angélica Garcia's album Gemelo touches on the subject of life's duality and finding a sense of identity between two worlds. The album delves into themes of trauma, resilience and the desire to connect with one's heritage to navigate through pain. Garcia uses her personal story to express universal emotions, blending elements of both rock and Latin music that is deeply introspective, uplifting and vibrant.

Stream Gemelo here.