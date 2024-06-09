Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
KVNF's Pick - June 10, 2024
Angélica Garcia - Gemelo
Angélica Garcia's album Gemelo touches on the subject of life's duality and finding a sense of identity between two worlds. The album delves into themes of trauma, resilience and the desire to connect with one's heritage to navigate through pain. Garcia uses her personal story to express universal emotions, blending elements of both rock and Latin music that is deeply introspective, uplifting and vibrant.