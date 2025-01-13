© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

KVNF's Pick: Magic City Hippies

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published January 13, 2025 at 4:23 PM MST

Magic City Hippies
Enemies
Create Music Group
Genres: Alternative/Indie, Indie-Funk, Synth-Funk, Psychedelic Pop, Indie Rock

Magic City Hippies’ Enemies is a rhythmically charged breakup record that expresses the feelings of love lost and lessons learned. The album touches on the bittersweet journey of letting go and rebuilding through indie-funk melodies and psychedelic groove. It features collaborations with Kainalu, NoMBe, and Antwaun Stanley.

Stream Enemies here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director & DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo