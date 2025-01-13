KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.
KVNF's Pick: Magic City Hippies
Magic City Hippies
Enemies
Create Music Group
Genres: Alternative/Indie, Indie-Funk, Synth-Funk, Psychedelic Pop, Indie Rock
Magic City Hippies’ Enemies is a rhythmically charged breakup record that expresses the feelings of love lost and lessons learned. The album touches on the bittersweet journey of letting go and rebuilding through indie-funk melodies and psychedelic groove. It features collaborations with Kainalu, NoMBe, and Antwaun Stanley.
Stream Enemies here.