KVNF's Pick: Magic City Hippies

Magic City Hippies

Enemies

Create Music Group

Genres: Alternative/Indie, Indie-Funk, Synth-Funk, Psychedelic Pop, Indie Rock

Magic City Hippies’ Enemies is a rhythmically charged breakup record that expresses the feelings of love lost and lessons learned. The album touches on the bittersweet journey of letting go and rebuilding through indie-funk melodies and psychedelic groove. It features collaborations with Kainalu, NoMBe, and Antwaun Stanley.

Stream Enemies here.