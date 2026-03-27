How civilians are being impacted by Israel's invasion of Lebanon
One impact of the Iran war you may have overlooked is the impact on civilians in Lebanon. Israel has been fighting with Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants there for years. But in recent weeks, tensions have escalated.
Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Lylla Younes, a freelance reporter in Beirut, who is covering the war for the independent outlet “Drop Site News.”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR