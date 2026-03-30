KVNF Regional Newscast: March 30, 2026

Ridgway Sues MTN Lodge Over Tax and Zoning Dispute

The town of Ridgway has filed a lawsuit against Ridgway Suites LLC, the parent company of MTN Lodge, after a months-long dispute over lodging taxes and land use rules. The hotel signed a deal to house construction workers for a Four Seasons development in Mountain Village for four years. Town leaders argue the arrangement requires continued payment of lodging and sales taxes — something the hotel's owners now refuse. MTN Lodge's attorneys cite land use code exemptions for extended stays. Council voted unanimously to pursue the case.

Navajo Nation Opposes "Save America Act"

The Navajo Nation has formally come out against the Save America Act, a federal bill that passed the U.S. House in February and now awaits a Senate vote. The bill would require proof of U.S. citizenship — either a passport or certified birth certificate — plus photo ID to register and vote in federal elections. Navajo Nation Speaker Kristalyn Curley said many tribal elders were not born in hospitals and would face significant barriers obtaining required documents. Critics say the measure amounts to a poll tax; supporters say it prevents ineligible voters from participating.

Spring Boating Safety Reminder from CPW

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging boaters and paddlers to stay cautious as temperatures warm. Water temperatures remain dangerously cold, and CPW notes that most water-related fatalities involve people not wearing life jackets. Officers are issuing $100 fines to those without them. Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels under state law. Colorado has already recorded one water-related fatality this year.

Hundreds Rally in Paonia and Montrose

Paonia's third "No Kings" rally drew around 300 people to Town Park on Saturday, where participants marched along Grand Avenue. The event was one of roughly 3,300 held nationwide, with an estimated 8 million participants. Speakers addressed tariffs, federal spending cuts, and voting rights. Nearly 2,000 people also turned out for a separate rally in Montrose.

