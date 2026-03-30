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KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 30, 2026

By Brody Wilson
Published March 30, 2026 at 4:38 AM MDT
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Christy Larson at the No Kinds Rally in Paonia
1 of 3  — Christy Larson.jpeg
Christy Larson at the No Kinds Rally in Paonia
Marty Durlin
Mary Smith at the No Kinds Rally in Paonia
2 of 3  — Mary Smith.jpeg
Scenes from the No Kinds Rally in Paonia
Marty Durlin
Dea Jacobson at the No Kinds Rally in Paonia
3 of 3  — Dea Jacobson.jpeg
Scenes from the No Kinds Rally in Paonia
Marty Durlin

Ridgway takes MTN Lodge to court over lodging taxes and land use, the Navajo Nation formally opposes the federal voting bill - the Save America Act, Colorado Parks and Wildlife issues spring boating warnings, and hundreds rally in Paonia and Montrose.

Ridgway Sues MTN Lodge Over Tax and Zoning Dispute

The town of Ridgway has filed a lawsuit against Ridgway Suites LLC, the parent company of MTN Lodge, after a months-long dispute over lodging taxes and land use rules. The hotel signed a deal to house construction workers for a Four Seasons development in Mountain Village for four years. Town leaders argue the arrangement requires continued payment of lodging and sales taxes — something the hotel's owners now refuse. MTN Lodge's attorneys cite land use code exemptions for extended stays. Council voted unanimously to pursue the case.

Navajo Nation Opposes "Save America Act"

The Navajo Nation has formally come out against the Save America Act, a federal bill that passed the U.S. House in February and now awaits a Senate vote. The bill would require proof of U.S. citizenship — either a passport or certified birth certificate — plus photo ID to register and vote in federal elections. Navajo Nation Speaker Kristalyn Curley said many tribal elders were not born in hospitals and would face significant barriers obtaining required documents. Critics say the measure amounts to a poll tax; supporters say it prevents ineligible voters from participating.

Spring Boating Safety Reminder from CPW

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging boaters and paddlers to stay cautious as temperatures warm. Water temperatures remain dangerously cold, and CPW notes that most water-related fatalities involve people not wearing life jackets. Officers are issuing $100 fines to those without them. Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels under state law. Colorado has already recorded one water-related fatality this year.

Hundreds Rally in Paonia and Montrose

Paonia's third "No Kings" rally drew around 300 people to Town Park on Saturday, where participants marched along Grand Avenue. The event was one of roughly 3,300 held nationwide, with an estimated 8 million participants. Speakers addressed tariffs, federal spending cuts, and voting rights. Nearly 2,000 people also turned out for a separate rally in Montrose.

KVNF Regional Newscast
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Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
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