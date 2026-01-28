Friday 5:30 PM

Every week, Alt.Latino introduces listeners to new artists shaping the sound of Latin music. From Mexican American R&B darling Omar Apollo to Dominican Dembow game-changer Tokischa and everyone in between, the show's one-on-one interviews with artists use music as a tool for exploring the history and culture of Latin America and what creates a shared Latinx identity.

Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre's discussion of music and culture reflects their shared experiences as Mexican Americans and explores the generational differences that inform their identities.

Find the latest episodes of Alt.Latino here: https://www.npr.org/sections/altlatino/