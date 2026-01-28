Alt.Latino
Friday 5:30 PM
Every week, Alt.Latino introduces listeners to new artists shaping the sound of Latin music. From Mexican American R&B darling Omar Apollo to Dominican Dembow game-changer Tokischa and everyone in between, the show's one-on-one interviews with artists use music as a tool for exploring the history and culture of Latin America and what creates a shared Latinx identity.
Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre's discussion of music and culture reflects their shared experiences as Mexican Americans and explores the generational differences that inform their identities.
Find the latest episodes of Alt.Latino here: https://www.npr.org/sections/altlatino/
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Two phrases spoken during this week’s episode stand out because they represent how Ana and I approach our searches for new music. The first: “The only limit is the imagination.” In my constant hunt for the sound I have never heard, this thought is my mantra. The new music we’re bringing this week really steps up to that challenge, from young upstarts like Broke Carrey to beloved veterans like Draco Rosa.The second phrase? “Latin music is a geography, not a genre.” Ana put into words something she and I talk about often, the idea that the term “Latin music” is no longer adequate to reflect that amazingly eclectic forms of musical expression in the Spanish-speaking world. This episode features musicians from Argentina, Peru, the Dominican Republic and elsewhere -- but what they share is a distinct artistic expression that consistently blows our minds.To manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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From the very beginning of Alt.Latino, female vocalists have captivated us the most -- and New York-based Argentine vocalist Sofia Rei has been high on our list of favorites for a while. She uses the human voice like paint on a canvas, layering voices to create choirs that take flight at the mere suggestion of a melody. On her new album Antónima, she not only creates magic with her own voice but also collaborates with some Alt.Latino favorites: Gaby Moreno, Daymé Arocena and Xenia Rubinos, among others. As we revive our Guest DJ series, we asked her to bring on some of the songs she loves, for an insider's perspective of the art behind the human voice. To manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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This week's new music pairs well with a glass of wine - or, at least, that's what Ana chose while taping this happy hour edition of Alt.Latino at Felix's dining room table. And the music on tap spans a huge breadth of styles. Yahritza y Su Esencia returns with a powerful sophomore album after a spell out of the limelight. Brazilian legend-in-the-making Lucas Santtana collaborates with his mentor Gilberto Gil. Ana Tijoux revisits her late-'90s hip-hop roots. Plus, Tejano master Ruben Ramos tells his life story through song. To manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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International Women's Day is more than a perfunctory holiday in many parts of Latin America. In Mexico City, for example, more than 120,000 people turned out on Sunday to protest femicide and celebrate the ongoing fight for basic rights for women in the country. In honor of the holiday, this week's episode debuts our female power anthems hall of fame, highlighting women in Latin music whose art challenged the status quo of their time. Plus, some on-the-ground reporting from Anamaria Sayre at the march in Mexico City.To manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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On Feb. 21, the musical world lost a legend and pioneer of salsa: Willie Colón.The trombonist, songwriter, producer and arranger was a key part of the transition of Afro-Caribbean dance music from regional traditions to worldwide popularity. For an insider’s perspective on that history, this week we speak to trombonist and bandleader Angel “Papo” Vázquez, a Philadelphia-born musician who was not only inspired to play the trombone by Willie Colón, but also played on some historic recordings by Colón and other Fania Records notables.The best music tells great stories, and the same can be said about musicians. Vázquez brings along five tracks by Willie Colón that set him, and the rest of the world, on a path of deep appreciation for Colón’s contributions to salsa.This podcast episode was produced by Noah Caldwell. The executive producer of NPR Music is Suraya MohamedTo manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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This week on Alt.Latino, it's another new music episode with a global panorama: Canary Islands merengue, Chicano soul, Afro-Brazilian roots and more. Plus, a percussion supergroup that Felix could listen to for hours.Featured artists and albums:(00:00) Introduction(00:55) Quevedo, 'NI BORRACHO'(05:02) Joey Quiñones, 'In a Soul Situation'(12:24) Carolina Mama, 'Amina'(15:31) Elipsis, 'Elipsis'(19:22) Da Cruz, 'Som Sistema'(23:46) Sofía Rei, 'Antónima'This podcast episode was produced by Noah Caldwell. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR Music.To manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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So, I was away for a bit and the new music just piled up during the holidays, and while we were watching Bad Bunny make headlines at the Grammys and the Super Bowl. Our first new music episode of the new year has quite a variety of styles from lots of different countries. We could say that about just about every new music show we produce. But what are we to do when the amount of creativity that comes our way pretty much overwhelms us? Jump in for a summertime journey through the many sounds of Brazil, a fusion of indigenous and contemporary styles, and a lost relic of Mexican rock from the 1970s. - Felix Artists and albums:(00:00) Introduction(01:20) Amaro Freitas, Criolo, and Dino D'Santiago, 'CRIOLO, AMARO E DINO'(09:19) Javier Jara, 'Our Rhythms, Our Voices'(13:19) Infinito Latente, 'Sem Início Nem Fim'(19:19) Ernan Roch Con Las Voces Frescas, 'La Onda Pesada'(24:52) João Menezes & Paulo Novaes, 'Coisa Híbrida'(30:02) Líber Terán, 'Canciones Del Desierto'This podcast episode was produced by Noah Caldwell. The executive producer of NPR Music is Suraya Mohamed.To manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show was many things: a time-traveling journey through the history of Puerto Rico, a statement of pan-American unity, and a masterpiece of cultural expression. This week, co-hosts Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre are joined by Isabella Gomez Sarmiento — who brings on-the-ground reporting from San Juan — to unpack the symbolism embedded in Bad Bunny's performance.To manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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Last Sunday, Bad Bunny's 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' became the first exclusively Spanish language album to win album of the year at the Grammys. This coming Sunday, the Puerto Rican megastar will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. For this week's episode, Anamaria Sayre and Isabella Gomez Sarmiento chat about what these two moments mean for Bad Bunny, the island of Puerto Rico, and the role of Latin music in America more broadly.This podcast was produced by Noah Caldwell. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer of NPR Music.To manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy
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This month we’ve been looking at the music of Venezuela from a lot of different angles. For this episode, we’ve invited trumpet player and producer Ella Bric to be our guest DJ. She shared what she thinks are the most socially, culturally and politically impactful pieces of music to come out of Venezuela in the last half century.Ella Bric grew up in a migrant-rich town in Venezuela called San Antonio de los Altos, surrounded by a culturally-minded, socially conscious community. She’s now based in New York, and in recent years has positioned herself as a prolific producer on the rise in the Latin music space. In 2018, she won a Latin Grammy for Producer of the Year, and she says her art comes from a curiosity about the state of the world and her desire to reflect that.(00:00) Introduction(01:46) La Vida Bohème, 'Hornos del Cal'(06:41) Betsayda Machado & Parranda el Clavo, 'Sentimiento'(11:35) María Rodríguez, 'Los Dos Titanes'(15:11) Ali Primera, 'Techos de Cartón'(19:52) Linda Briceño & Orlando Watson, 'Unfinished Song'(24:38) Desorden Público, 'Politicos Paraliticos'(27:36) Bucle Lunar, 'Subió El Maldito Dolar'This podcast episode was produced by Noah Caldwell. The executive producer of NPR Music is Suraya Mohamed.To manage podcast ad preferences, review the links below:See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.NPR Privacy Policy