Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart, Lulu Volckhausen, and guest Amber Kleinman discuss winter gardening subjects and take calls from listeners. Winter is closing in, and the As the Worm Turns will be taking a break from shows for the month of December.

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.