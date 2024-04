Termites can be found in our valleys, but their range may increase further as our climate warms. Strangely, termites are attracted to inks found in Papermate pens. The ink mimics pheromones that attract termites. Thus, termites often hang around paper that has ink lines drawn on it. This behavior is used in classrooms to teach how pheromones work. To prevent termites, never stack waste wood or firewood next to your house. For more information, google termites and CSU.