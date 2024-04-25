© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home: Yucca

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Yucca is a hardy evergreen plant with stiff, long sword-like sharp tipped leaves that radiate from the base of the plant. There are many different types of yucca and many are native to the Western Slope. Nurseries also sell ornamental non-native yucca. Because it is drought tolerant it is great for the xeriscape garden. Only grow it in dry, sunny areas. In wetter locations yuccas suffer from weed infestations or invading grasses. Native Americans used yucca for soap making, fiber, and medicinal teas.

Johnathon Rhubarb
