Growing Home: Plains Cottonwood Tree

The largest Plains Cottonwood tree in the nation was in Boulder County, Colorado. It was more than 300 years old and was 36 feet around and 105 feet in height. It died in 2012. The town of Delta had a large Fremont cottonwood tree that was used by chief Ouray and the Utes. It was 80 feet high and 23 feet around. It was removed in 2017 for safety reasons but the stump remains. Cottonwoods are native trees, which were revered by native Indians for medicine, forage for horses and used for meetings and ceremonies.

