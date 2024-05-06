© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Roly-poly Bugs

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Roly-poly bugs look like a miniature armadillo that rolls up into a ball when disturbed. Their scientific name is Armadillidium Vulgare. Oddly, they are not bugs, they are terrestrial crustaceans. They're related to lobsters and shrimp. They mainly feed on decaying matter, but sometimes Roly-polies feed on plants. Discourage them by sprinkling washed and crushed eggshells, corn meal or diatomaceous earth at the base of your plants. The organic pesticide “Sluggo Plus,” is also very effective at controlling Roly-polys.

Johnathon Rhubarb
