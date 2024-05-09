Growing Home: Kaolin Clay

There is a special clay that can do wonders in the garden. Powdered Kaolin Clay is considered organic and sold commercially for mixing with water and sprayed on plants. The particles of white dried clay powder form on the leaves and fruits which agitates and repels insects and discourages them from feeding or egg-laying. Kaolin clay is perfect for our hot summers, the protective white dried clay film cools plants by up to 15°F, which can help reduce heat and water stress. Many fruits show improved color, and size with less dropping, sunburn, and cracking.