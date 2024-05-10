© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Pruning

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Never prune branches flush with the trunk. When you prune a branch, always leave a collar about ¼ to ½ inch out from the trunk or main branch. This collar has special cells that help the cut area heal faster. Also, there is no need to apply latex, tar or wound dressings to places you have pruned. Research shows that wound dressings don’t prevent decay, disease or insect infestations as once believed. Wound dressings may even prevent the wood from drying, which can spark fungal growth. Leave the wound open to the dry air for rapid healing.

Johnathon Rhubarb
