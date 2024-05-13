Growing Home: What can a row of tress do for a landscape?

What can a row of trees do for a farm or landscape? A University of Delaware study found that a three-row plot of trees of various species planted around a farm reduced total aerial dust by 56%, ammonia by 53% and odors by 18%. It was also noted that trees conserve energy of nearby structures, dampens sounds from roads and neighbors, and enhances air and water quality around farms and residences by filtering pollutants from the soil and groundwater.

