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Growing Home

Growing Home - Planting Potatoes on St. Patrick's Day

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published March 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM MDT

Many gardeners swear you must plant potatoes on St. Patrick’s Day, but like a lot of garden lore, the truth is more local than lucky. The tradition grew out of Ireland, where March 17 often marks the first workable, frost-free soils along the mild Atlantic coast. In colder inland climates, like much of Colorado, that date can be too early. Potatoes need a consistent soil temperature of 45 to 50 degrees. By the way a soil thermometer is a great garden tool. If you plant potatoes too early in cold, wet ground, seed potatoes can rot. Warmer soil Makes for faster and better yields.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb