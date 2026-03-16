Growing Home - Planting Potatoes on St. Patrick's Day

Many gardeners swear you must plant potatoes on St. Patrick’s Day, but like a lot of garden lore, the truth is more local than lucky. The tradition grew out of Ireland, where March 17 often marks the first workable, frost-free soils along the mild Atlantic coast. In colder inland climates, like much of Colorado, that date can be too early. Potatoes need a consistent soil temperature of 45 to 50 degrees. By the way a soil thermometer is a great garden tool. If you plant potatoes too early in cold, wet ground, seed potatoes can rot. Warmer soil Makes for faster and better yields.