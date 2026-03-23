Growing Home - The Estelle Taylormade Oak

Oaks trees are slow growing, towering shade trees and are often too big for modern yards. But there is a new tree developed by Nina Bassuk, Professor Emeritus from Cornell. It is called the Estelle Taylormade™ oak which is a hybrid between the native Bur oak tree and our native Gambel oak shrub. The result keeps the upright oak tree look, but stops at about twenty feet tall, which is perfect for smaller yards. The Estelle Talormade™ oak handles alkaline soils, drought, poor soils, and heat, yet still turns brilliant red in fall. A perfect shade tree for any Western Slope yard.