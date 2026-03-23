© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home - The Estelle Taylormade Oak

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published March 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM MDT

Oaks trees are slow growing, towering shade trees and are often too big for modern yards. But there is a new tree developed by Nina Bassuk, Professor Emeritus from Cornell. It is called the Estelle Taylormade™ oak which is a hybrid between the native Bur oak tree and our native Gambel oak shrub. The result keeps the upright oak tree look, but stops at about twenty feet tall, which is perfect for smaller yards. The Estelle Talormade™ oak handles alkaline soils, drought, poor soils, and heat, yet still turns brilliant red in fall. A perfect shade tree for any Western Slope yard.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb