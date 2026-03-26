Growing Home - The Wheelbarrow

The most important labor-saving hero of the yard is the wheelbarrow. It originated in China around 118 AD, where tomb carvings show a single-wheel cart allowing one person to quickly move what once took two. Chinese armies used giant versions to haul supplies like mobile forts. Europe didn’t use wheelbarrows until the 1200s, Over centuries wood wheelbarrows evolved to iron, steel, and then plastic tubs. The ancient wheelbarrow may be the first and oldest labor-saving garden technology still in use today.