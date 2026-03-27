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Growing Home

Growing Home - Johnathon Rhubarb's Favorite Garden Quotes

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published March 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM MDT

With the garden season gearing up now, I thought I’d share some favorite garden quotes. Margaret Atwood said, "In the spring at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt." Audrey Hepburn said, "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow." Ralph Waldo Emerson said, "All my hurts my garden spade can heal." Janet Kilburn Phillips said, “There are no gardening mistakes, only experiments." Michael Pollan said, “The garden suggests there might be a place where we can meet nature halfway.” And Claude Monet said, “My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece.”

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
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