Growing Home - French Sorrel

French Sorrel is a hardy perennial leafy green and It doesn’t take much leaf to provide a lemony twist in salads and soups. But common Sorrel requires regular pruning of flowering stalks. If the flowering stalks are not regularly removed, then the leaves lose their tenderness. Fortunately, there is a special variety of sorrel created by Richters Herb and Vegetable catalog known as “Profusion Sorrel.” Unlike standard Sorrel varieties Profusion Sorrel never goes to seed, so it produces bushels of tender Sorrel all season, long after standard Sorrel varieties turn tough and bitter.