Growing Home - Floribunda Roses

Floribunda roses are workhorses. Instead of one big rose bloom per stem, they produce generous clusters of flowers, from late spring until frost. Floribunda roses are compact, branch freely, and are more disease-resistant than many largeflowered roses. Floribunda roes are ideal for mass plantings and great for our Western Slope summers. Unfortunately, floribunda roses are light on fragrance, bred more for color and performance than perfume. But there are exceptions. The ‘Time After Time’ floribunda rose is praised for its scent, proving you can have both rose flower power and fragrance.