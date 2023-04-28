KVNF Regional Newscast: April 28, 2023

Nearby Carbondale was among smaller communities to receive a grant from the U.S Department of Energy for geothermal heat pumps to support a net-zero energy district. The project will heat and cool school district offices, a library, 20 affordable housing units, a high school, a center for nonprofits, and townhomes.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we talk about potential agrivoltaics projects in the North Fork Valley thanks to some prize money from the beforehand mentioned U.S. Department of Energy. The hope is that more solar projects will help farmers stay on the farm.

LeValley Ranch in Hotchkiss is this year's Leopold Conservation Award. The award will be presented on June 19 at the Colorado Cattlemen's Association Annual Convention.

KVNF is looking for more agricultural stories for our Farm Friday. Contact us at news@kvnf dot org.