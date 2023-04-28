© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: April 28, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published April 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Nearby Carbondale was among smaller communities to receive a grant from the U.S Department of Energy for geothermal heat pumps to support a net-zero energy district. The project will heat and cool school district offices, a library, 20 affordable housing units, a high school, a center for nonprofits, and townhomes.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we talk about potential agrivoltaics projects in the North Fork Valley thanks to some prize money from the beforehand mentioned U.S. Department of Energy. The hope is that more solar projects will help farmers stay on the farm.

LeValley Ranch in Hotchkiss is this year's Leopold Conservation Award. The award will be presented on June 19 at the Colorado Cattlemen's Association Annual Convention.

KVNF is looking for more agricultural stories for our Farm Friday. Contact us at news@kvnf dot org.

KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF's Farm FridayU.S Department of EnergyLeValley Ranch - Hotchkiss, Colorado
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
