© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 23, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published June 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Delta County Board of County Commissioners (l-r) Mike Lane, Wendell Koontz and Don Suppes
Delta County
/
KVNF
Delta County Board of County Commissioners (l-r) Mike Lane, Wendell Koontz and Don Suppes

Delta County Commissioners offered a public proclamation during Tuesday’s board meeting declaring June 2023 as Immigrant Heritage Month. The one page proclamation read by Commissioner Don Suppes acknowledged the “diversity, courage, and contribution” that immigrants have made in our nation and locally.

The City of Delta will be hosting a public information update on the status of the Main Street traffic calming project. The meeting will include discussion on a planned expansion of the test area from 7th St south to Confluence Drive. Plans for that area include going to a single lane and placing pedestrian crossings. The meeting will take place at 6:00 pm Wednesday June 28th at City Hall.

On today’s Farm Friday we hear from USDA reporter Rod Bain on the USDA’s organic transition initiative and assistance available to organic producers as they establish themselves and their markets.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Delta CountyCity of DeltaKVNF's Farm Friday
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young