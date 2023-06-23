KVNF Regional Newscast: June 23, 2023

Delta County Commissioners offered a public proclamation during Tuesday’s board meeting declaring June 2023 as Immigrant Heritage Month. The one page proclamation read by Commissioner Don Suppes acknowledged the “diversity, courage, and contribution” that immigrants have made in our nation and locally.

The City of Delta will be hosting a public information update on the status of the Main Street traffic calming project. The meeting will include discussion on a planned expansion of the test area from 7th St south to Confluence Drive. Plans for that area include going to a single lane and placing pedestrian crossings. The meeting will take place at 6:00 pm Wednesday June 28th at City Hall.

On today’s Farm Friday we hear from USDA reporter Rod Bain on the USDA’s organic transition initiative and assistance available to organic producers as they establish themselves and their markets.

