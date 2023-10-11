KVNF Regional Newscast: October 11, 2023

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has secured a one-year agreement with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for the reintroduction of up to 10 gray wolves, beginning in December. This agreement ensures that Colorado meets the December 31 deadline set by Proposition 114, a voter-approved wolf reintroduction measure.

CPW plans to capture around 15 wolves this winter and release them in the Western Slope, centered around Glenwood Canyon. Other states have declined to assist Colorado in this effort, according to Colorado Newsline. The wolves will be screened for health to address concerns from ranchers and lawmakers. CPW aims to release 10 to 15 wolves each winter until a stable population is established.

The City of Montrose is inviting public participation in the redesign and construction plans for Centennial Plaza. A community meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 30, at 6 p.m. inside the Public Safety Complex. The city aims to replace aging infrastructure, including the restroom facility and community stage. DART manager Michelle Wingfield mentioned that a community survey is now open, allowing the public to share ideas, feedback, and comments on the project.

In Crawford, Jim Figora and Elise Wages are converting a two-acre property into a community center, named Grateful Flats. The facility will feature a small campground with RV spots, cabins, and tent sites, expected to be ready by May 2024.

Figora is a painter and artist, she plans to teach art classes, conduct ethnobotany-intensive training, and build a plant sanctuary. Monthly community concerts are also in the plans, says the Delta County Independent. Figora's artistic journey evolved from political parodies to psychedelic-inspired art after experiences with visionary plants. Grateful Flats hopes to be a hub for art, education and preserving endangered plant species. The center would be legally supported by new Colorado legislation.

On Saturday, a community organization held a walk in protest of the White Mesa uranium mill on the Ute Mountain Ute reservation. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Chris Clements has more.

School board seats are in contention in the upcoming coordinated election, and Montrose is no exception. We continue our conversation with seniors Jack Flowers, Montrose High School’s student body president, and Rachel Roebuck, a student council representative at MHS, about their expectations for candidates in this year's election.

There are no new ballot measures for voters in Montrose County next month, but six candidates are vying for positions across the district. The candidates include Neisha Balleck, Jody Hovde, Charlane Oswald, Teodoro Valerio II, and incumbent Tom West. Dawn Schieldt is running again after her first attempt in 2021.

KVNF has requested interviews with Delta County School District student representatives.

If you are a student in our listening area interested in sharing your perspective on this year’s school board election and what you want to see in a school board candidate, we want to hear from you. Email our news team at news@kvnf.org