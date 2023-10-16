KVNF Regional Newscast: October 16, 2023

The improvements on U.S. 50 in the Little Blue Creek Canyon, around 30 minutes east of Montrose, will not be completed before winter. The project, launched in 2021, has faced delays, and the completion date has been pushed to the end of May or mid-June 2024.

Delays and the impact on local traffic were discussed in a stakeholder meeting, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Residents expressed concerns about lengthy traffic holds and the negative impact on the Arrowhead subdivision. The contractor is working to minimize impacts, and efforts to reduce traffic hold times are ongoing. The project includes widening and enhancing the highway through the canyon.

Today is the last day to submit an application to register to vote through a voter registration drive for next month’s election. It’s also the first day that mail-in ballots are being sent to voters. Blue books containing election ballot information have already been sent out.

Stay tuned this week for a conversation with Janine Reid from the League of Women Voters for information on next month’s election and what you need to know.

Both approved retail marijuana sites in Hotchkiss are currently undergoing remodeling before opening their doors to the public, says the Delta County Independent. Valley High's application was approved by the Hotchkiss Board of Trustees earlier this summer, and the dispensary has obtained its state licensing.

The location, at 110 Pinion Drive, is undergoing renovations. Joshua Frye's application for a recreational and medicinal cannabis store was approved in August, but state licensure is pending. The location, between 101 and 103 Bridge Street, is also undergoing remodeling. No specific timeframe for the opening of these shops has been released.

In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we'll hear another interview in our series with Western Slope Latinés. Today, we hear from Nelly Garcia Olmos.

Garcia Olmos is the executive director of La Plaza in Palisade, an organization that supports migrant and immigrant communities in Mesa County. Garcia Olmos speaks to KVNF's Laura Palmisano about being a first-generation Latiné in the United States, the challenges she faced when learning to navigate life in a new country, and her work with La Plaza.