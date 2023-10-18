© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast: October 18, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published October 18, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT
Journalist and documentary filmmaker Jordan Campbell, after extensive coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, is slated to share his frontline perspective and insights in an upcoming presentation. Campbell's documentary, "Ukraine Under Fire," still in production and slated for release in 2024, follows the stories of individuals committed to Ukraine's resistance against Russia's invasion.

The presentation will feature images and videos from the film production, shedding light on the humanitarian crisis and the experiences of Ukrainians facing war. The event is a fundraiser for the documentary and is hosted by the Sherbino Performing Arts Theater in partnership with Ridgway Spirit Fest.

The coordinated election is November 7. Our region’s ballot this year is light on items, with just two propositions up for a vote. However, one of those propositions, Prop HH, has a dozen pages explaining and analyzing the property tax measure. A recent discussion with Janine Reid, chair of the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley, provided more insight into this ballot measure.

Colorado voters will decide next month on Proposition HH. The ballot measure would reduce property valuation rates over the next decade and allow property owners to exempt part of their property’s value from taxation. State Senator Chris Hansen is one of the bill’s sponsors. He says by helping property owners, renters will also benefit. Stay tuned to next week’s Local Motion for my full conversation with Janine Reid on Propositions HH and II. The League of Women Voters is hosting an hour-long ballot forum on these issues tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Ridgway Library.

Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
