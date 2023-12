On this Local Motion, we visit Montrose, where we take a closer look at some efforts being made toward affordable housing. KVNF's Cassie Knust sits down with Jace Hochwalt, the Planning Services Manager for the City of Montrose. Jace delves into his definition of affordable housing as a city planner, some creative solutions he’s learned about, and what the city is doing to tackle this issue impacting communities across the country.