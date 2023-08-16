Montrose, Olathe and Delta residents can opt for free bus rides this month

All Points Transit is taking part in the statewide "Zero Fare for Better Air" campaign, offering free rides on select routes through August 31. The free rides are available on Montrose Public Flex routes within Montrose, as well as on the new Montrose, Olathe, Delta route, known as the "MOD Express."

The nonprofit transit service provided almost 26,000 rides in the first half of the year, says All Points Transit’s executive director Sarah Curtis.

That’s before APT launched the new MOD Express.

“It's a little different from a lot of other Transit agencies you'd find throughout the state or throughout the country," Curtis told KVNF. "We really pride ourselves on serving older adults and persons with disabilities. However, our service is open to everyone and so we just want to make sure that everyone in our communities and in our service area knows that anyone is welcome to ride the bus and we would love to have them on to try it.”

According to the American Public Transportation Committee, public transportation can lead to significant cost savings, with families potentially saving up to $10,000 per year by using one less vehicle. Breaking the statistic down, that’s about 16 cents per household for every dollar on transportation.

The majority of this cost goes to buying, maintaining and operating cars, the largest expenditure after housing, says the APTA.

Curtis noted that All Points Transit that the MOD Express route expands on its services, with stops for commuters and students. For example, the new route includes a stop at the Technical College of the Rockies, downtown Delta and Delta Health.

“Just being able to ride the bus and take care of work or homework on the bus while you're riding rather than driving yourself," said Curtis. "That could save a lot of time as well.”

Curtis says the impact of the free fare program and the new route on ridership is still being evaluated. Children under the age of four ride free, as do River Valley Family Health Center patients who need a ride to an appointment. All Points Transit encourages residents of Montrose and Delta counties to contact them for ride assistance or service connections.