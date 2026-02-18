Live on KVNF
The official audio feed for Live on KVNF sessions.
Latest Episodes
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Colorado-based singer-songwriters Martin Gilmore and Antonio Lopez join Dre Castillo to play a couple of songs and discuss the upcoming Troubadour Takeover at the Paradise Theatre in Paonia.
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Acclaimed songwriter David Starr joined Cynthia Hines on Blues & Other Colors for an in-studio conversation about his latest album, Must Be Blue. During the visit, Starr discussed the stories and influences behind the record and performed a few songs live on air.