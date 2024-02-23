© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Farm Friday: F.E.W.E.R Colorado

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published February 23, 2024 at 10:28 AM MST

F.E.W.E.R. Colorado is a community safety training developed with and for rural communities. Many existing trainings are long and more clinically focused—this training is intentionally kept brief and designed for the general public who often do not have any background or experience dealing with a mental health crisis.

The training is 1.5 hours long and includes information on how to:

1) identify a mental health crisis

2) intervene and communicate with someone who might be having thoughts of suicide

3) create a safety plan and secure their environment.

The goal of this training is to reduce the incidence of suicide in rural communities, particularly for men in agriculture by teaching folks that it is ok to ask about mental health and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health needs.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
