Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF New Releases February 14, 2022

Published February 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Animal CollectiveTime SkiffsRock
Neil FrancesThere is No Neil FrancesRock+
Colin HayNow & the EvermoreFolk Rock
Joni MitchellThe Reprise Years 1968-1971Folk
*Keb' MoGood To Be (Home Again)Blues Rock
Bob Corritore & FriendsDown Home Blues RevueBlues Rock
Bernard AllisonHighs & LowsBlues Rock
Bernie DreselThe PugilistJazz
Curtis StigersThis LifeJazz Vocal
Wayne AlpernSecular RitualsJazz New Age

*-Sugar's Pick

