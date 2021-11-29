KVNF New Music

-
SOJA / Beauty In The Silence / ATO: After a 4 year wait the band is back and with guests Collie Buddz, Slightly Stoopid, UB40, Rebelution & Dirty Heads,…
-
Sierra Ferrell / Long Time Coming / Rounder: Well worth the wait! A challenge to categorize but a sheer joy to hear... The Nashville phenom (Via West…
-
Sierra Ferrell / Long Time Coming / Rounder: Well worth the wait! A challenge to categorize but a joy to hear; the voice, the genre bending arrangements,…
-
Durand Jones & The Indications / Private Space / Colemine-Dead Oceans: The 5-piece Wunderkind is back with their third album; filled with their RetroSoul…
-
Durand Jones & The Indications / Private Space / Colemine-Dead Oceans: The 5 piece wunderkind group is back with their third album filled with their…
-
Colin Linden / Blow / Highway 20: The Blues Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist/Producer met Howlin' Wolf at age 11 and really never looked back...Now he is the…
-
Bela Fleck / My Bluegrass Heart / Renew: The 15 time Grammy Winner (!!!) is back with an AllStar Lineup of talented friends and 19 tracks on 2…
-
Bela Fleck / My Bluegrass Heart / Renew: The 15 time Grammy winner (!!!) is back with an AllStar LineUp of talented friends and 19 tracks on 2…
-
Yola / Stand For Myself / Easy Eye Sound-Concord: "Diamond Studded Shoes" was indeed a hit but now the diva songstress has treated us to 11 additional…
-
Yola / Stand For Myself / Easy Eye Sound-Concord: "Diamond Studded Shoes" was an undeniable hit but the powerhouse talent's full release treats everyone…