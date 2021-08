Yola / Stand For Myself / Easy Eye Sound-Concord: "Diamond Studded Shoes" was an undeniable hit but the powerhouse talent's full release treats everyone to 11 more tunes that cover the R&B, Disco, Dance spectrum PLUS that soulful, sultry, bluesy voice that will have you dancin' for the entirety, thinkin' about the lyrics and lovin Yola...A wondrous experience...